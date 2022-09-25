EPD: 2 women arrested after argument leads to stabbing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two women are in custody after police say an argument led to a stabbing incident early Sunday morning.

According to the Evansville Police Department, officers responded to a report of battery on Richardt Avenue, right behind Libby & Mom’s Cafe at around midnight.

Police say once officers arrived on scene, they were waved down by Jacqueline Drewry on the 2300 block of North Main Street, accusing Angelic Mauck of assaulting her. When officers walked up the stairs, police say they saw blood running down Drewry’s left leg. EPD officials say the woman told officers she was sleeping in bed with her when Mauck came in and attacked her.

According to an affidavit, Drewry told officers that at one point, Mauck grabbed what she thought were scissors and stabbed her in the leg. EPD officials say officers found blood on the mattress and bed sheets, and discovered broken scissors next to the bed.

Police say Mauck told officers on scene that Drewry and she were in a verbal argument, which led to the two getting into a fight. Mauck told officers she was hit with a belt buckle multiple times.

The affidavit states that after speaking with Mauck, officers spoke to her boyfriend, who said he went to break up a fight after Drewry hit her wife Tracy with a mirror, and when Mauck turned her back, Drewry hit Mauck multiple times with a belt.

Officers on scene say that Mauck had bruising and swelling on the left side of her face, as well as markings that looked like a belt buckle on her right arm. EPD officials say she also had a small cut on her back. Along with the stab wound to Drewry’s leg, police say she had injuries to her knuckles consistent with a fight.

Mauck was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail, where she’s charged with battery with a deadly weapon. Meanwhile, Drewry is facing a battery charge.

