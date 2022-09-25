The coming week may look like summer but it will feel like fall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today’s high temperatures are expected to reach the high 70s, lining up well with our average temperature for this time of year. Today may then be our warmest day for the next week.

A cold front will pass overhead today, then move off to our east, taking most of our clouds and the chance of rain along with it. A high-pressure system will then move in to our west, keeping the skies clear for the front half of the week. That system will also affect the direction of our wind, pulling down cooler, dryer air from the north. All of this means clear, sunny skies with cool, pleasant temperatures.

Our high temperatures will decrease a bit each day until Wednesday when the temperature may peak in the upper 60s. For the rest of the week, we’ll see things warm up outside bit by bit, but we expect it to stay below the average of 79° for this time of year.

