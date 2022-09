Castle, Gibson Southern punch ticket to IHSAA girls golf state finals

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA girls golf regionals happened this weekend around Indiana, and the Castle Knights were a heavy favorite to make its third straight trip to state at Country Oaks Golf Course near Washington on Saturday.

When the day ended, the Knights did exactly that in dominating fashion, shooting 296 to punch their ticket to the state finals. Gibson Southern also played well enough to earn its second trip to state in the last four years, besting Jasper by just one stroke in a fifth-player tiebreaker.

Jasper’s Emma Ruxer will go to state as an individual without an entire team, while Trinity Dubbs from South Knox also moves on to the state finals as an individual.

The state finals will be held at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel on September 30 and October 1.

The team and individual leaderboard are listed below:

IHSAA GIRLS GOLF REGIONAL TEAM RESULTS

1. CASTLE 296

2. BEDFORD NO. LAWRENCE 344

3. GIBSON SOUTHERN** 355**

4. JASPER 355

5. TERRE HAUTE SOUTH 360

6. MATER DEI 379

7. MEMORIAL 386

8. BARR-REEVE 388

9. NORTHVIEW 389

10, SOUTH KNOX 395

**denotes advances to state on tiebreaker

IHSAA GIRLS GOLF REGIONAL INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1. LYDIA BAUERSFELD, CASTLE*** EVEN

2. ASHLEY KIRKLAND, CASTLE EVEN

3. TRINITY DUBBS, SOUTH KNOX +3

4. HAILEY KIRKLAND, CASTLE*** +4

5. SAMI LAWRENCE, CASTLE +4

6. EMMA RUXER, JASPER +7

T7. CHLOE MCFADDEN, BEDFORD +9

T7. EMMA SEITS, NORTH +9

9. RYLEE ROSCOE, T.H. SOUTH +10

10. PRESLEY WHITE, T.H. SOUTH +11

T11. ELANA BAUERSFELD, CASTLE +12

T11. ADDISON DART, JASPER +12

14. MADILYN SPERLING, GIBSON SO. +13

16. HALEY HUGHES, GIBSON SO. +15

17. VANESSA SCHMITT, GIBSON SO. +16

