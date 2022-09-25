Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

3 wounded in shooting at amusement park in Pennsylvania

A law enforcement officer walks past an EMS crew on the scene at Kennywood Park, an amusement...
A law enforcement officer walks past an EMS crew on the scene at Kennywood Park, an amusement park in West Mifflin, Pa., early Sunday, Sept 25, 2022. Pennsylvania police and first responders have descended on the amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh following reports of shots fired inside the attraction, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

West Mifflin, Pa. (AP) — Three people, including two teenagers, were wounded by gunfire late Saturday at an amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival.

Allegheny County police said a 39-year-old man and two 15-year-old boys sustained leg wounds in the gunfire shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin.

The man was treated and released and the two youths are listed as stable.

Authorities say an argument between two groups of teenagers prompted the shooting by a suspect described as a male wearing a mask and black hoodie.

Kennywood was celebrating the first night of its Phantom Fall Fest, scheduled to run through Oct. 16.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s traumatic’: Mistaken identity affecting everyday life of EVSC coach
‘It’s traumatic’: Mistaken identity affecting everyday life of EVSC coach
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
EWSU crews respond to water main break in downtown Evansville
Crews respond to water main break in downtown Evansville
PCSO: 17-year-old juvenile arrested at football game

Latest News

FILE - American rapper Post Malone performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de...
Post Malone, experiencing ‘stabbing pain,’ postpones show
WFIE Traffic Alert
KYTC: Road closure planned along KY 2181 in Hancock Co.
Residents celebrate 25th anniversary Evansville More Than Pink Walk
The National Hurricane Center said Ian was expected to strengthen before moving over western...
Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida