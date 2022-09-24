Warrick Trails honors founder with new memorial

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick Trails has a new memorial site dedicated to a local man.

Officials cut the ribbon at Friedman Park south of Victoria National Golf Club for the “Howard Nevins Memorial” on Friday.

Nevins was the founder of Warrick Trails. He died in September 2021.

Speakers at Friday’s event said Nevins was a fixture in Warrick County and he would always go above and beyond. Nevins was the father of Warrick trails executive directory Courtney TenBarge. She says the quote on the memorial was inspired by Nevins.

“My dad always left everything better, if you saw him out walking on the trails he would be picking up trash,” TenBarge said. “His goal in life was to make everything better than he found it. So that’s our goal and hopefully inspiring everyone to leave it a little better.”

More than 50 people attended the ceremony.

