USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are alerting those on campus of snakes in the area.

According to a Facebook post, USI officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October.

They are telling students if you are out and about, especially on the USI trails to be alert in grassy areas for their presence.

They say copperheads are not aggressive, so they will leave you alone if you leave them alone.

Copperhead snakes have a distinctive yellow and green tip.

