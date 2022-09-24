Sunny skies and cool temperatures for the first full week of Fall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After last week when temperatures crept close to triple digits, the first full week of Fall looks like it will stay almost entirely below our average temperatures for this time of year.

Sunday we anticipate the most cloud cover we’ll see all week in the early-morning hours, followed by the warmest day of the week. In contrast with three days last week which reached the mid to upper 90s, Sunday’s expected high is 79°, our exact average temperature for this time of year.

A cold front will pass overhead tomorrow, then a high-pressure system will follow in its wake, though it will stay to our west during the first half of the week. This will keep our skies clear and will bring cooler, dryer air down from the north.

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week, with temperatures that may top out in the upper 60s. Our expected high temperatures will rise through the rest of the week and into next weekend when we expect to see a bit more cloud cover.

