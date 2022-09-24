Princeton holds escort for WNBA champion Jackie Young

Birthday Club
Princeton holding escort for WNBA champion Jackie Young(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Princeton hosted an escort on Saturday in honor of Jackie Young and the Las Vegas Aces winning the WNBA Championship.

Young was home for the event, which began at 4 p.m.

You can watch our livestream of the escort in the video below:

On Tuesday, a celebration parade was held for the team in Las Vegas.

Our Steve Mehling will have a full report on the event tonight on 14 News.

