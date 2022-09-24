Birthday Club
PCSO: 17-year-old juvenile arrested at football game

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for an incident at a football game Friday night, according to the Posey County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a social media post, that incident occurred at a North Posey football game.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say the juvenile was arrested for battery after an altercation that happened before the start of the game.

PCSO says the juvenile was taken to the Youth Care Center in Evansville.

They say no more incidents happened during or after the game.

