PCSO: 17-year-old juvenile arrested at football game

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for an incident at a football game Friday night, according to the Posey County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a social media post, that incident occurred at a North Posey football game.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say the juvenile was arrested for battery after an altercation that happened before the start of the game.

PCSO says the juvenile was taken to the Youth Care Center in Evansville.

They say no more incidents happened during or after the game.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.