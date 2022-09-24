Birthday Club
EWSU crews respond to water main break in downtown Evansville(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility responded to a water main break in downtown Evansville on Friday night.

EWSU officials say it happened on Bob Jones Way between Fifth and Sixth Streets.

They say the call originally came in around 8 p.m.

Utility officials tell 14 News that Evansville police have the area blocked off from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Sixth Street.

A crew is on the way to make the repairs, according to officials.

We will update this story once more information is available.

