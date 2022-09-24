Affidavit: EPD responds to person with a gun, arrests Evansville man

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Healing Street in regards to a person with a gun late Friday night.

Officials say that happened around 11:35 p.m.

According to an affidavit, the victim told officers the suspect ran into a nearby home. Officers surrounded the home, and attempted to make contact with the suspect, but could not.

Officers on scene say they ran the plates of a vehicle in the driveway and found it was registered to Michael Flemming Jr., who lives at the home.

Flemming was identified by police as the suspect.

Michael Flemming Jr. (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Police say when speaking with the victim she told officers someone was picking her up, at the same time Flemming was returning home. When getting into the car, the victim says Flemming came over, pulled her out and began hitting her.

According to an affidavit, the victim was able to kick Flemming off of her and run into the home she was visiting. The victim and another person in the home barricaded the door as Flemming approached with a gun.

Officials say Flemming was beating on the door, and broke a camera that was on the porch before returning to his own home.

According to an affidavit, police surrounded Flemming’s house while attempting to speak with him on the phone. Eventually, Flemming came out while holding a child.

Officials say police were able to get the child from Flemming and arrest him.

Flemming was taken and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the following charges:

Strangulation

Intimidation with a deadly weapon

Residential entry - attempted

Neglect of a dependent

Resisting law enforcement

Battery - simple assault

Criminal mischief

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.