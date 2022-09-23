Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Woman who called police on Black birdwatcher loses lawsuit against former employer

Amy Cooper, who appeared in a viral video calling the cops on a Black birdwatcher, sued her...
Amy Cooper, who appeared in a viral video calling the cops on a Black birdwatcher, sued her employer after the firm fired her.(Source: WPIX/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A white woman who called 911 on a Black birdwatcher has lost her discrimination case.

Investment firm Franklin Templeton fired Amy Cooper after video of the incident went viral. It tweeted that it would not tolerate racism.

The video showed Cooper walking her dog in New York’s Central Park in 2020.

The man asked her to follow a rule about leashing the animal, and she told police he was threatening her.

She sued her former employer over her termination, but a judge has ruled her dismissal was legal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on SB 41 in Henderson Co.
Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash
Crescent Plastics
Crescent Plastics closing after 73 years
Pink Energy reportedly shutting down operations, citing multiple issues
Pink Energy reportedly shutting down operations, citing multiple issues
Left: Jason Hancock. Right: Angela Britain.
Two arrested after complaint about drug use at Jasper Walmart
Austin Hammock
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Pike Co.

Latest News

FILE - A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: "With Russia...
Ukraine: 436 bodies exhumed from mass site; 30 show torture
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2012 file photo, Hilary Mantel, winner of the Man Booker Prize...
British author of ‘Wolf Hall’ saga Hilary Mantel dies at 70
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
UN rights experts cite signs of war crimes in Ukraine
Ky. League of Cities packs meals for seniors at Owensboro Convention Center
Ky. League of Cities packs meals for seniors at Owensboro Convention Center