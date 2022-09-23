United Way organizes ‘Day of Caring’ event in Posey Co.

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - United Way of Southwestern Indiana held a “Day of Caring” on Friday.

Volunteers wore yellow and gathered at different nonprofits throughout the community to help out. One group of volunteers made up of employees from SABIC helped the “At the Cross Mission” organization. Volunteers helped the non-profit organize their pantry, repair ceiling panels and lights, as well as build shelves.

“SABIC has a habit of volunteering right,” SABIC senior professional development specialist Bob Stemple said. “We have a volunteer organization, and we feel that it’s really extremely important for us to give back to the community we live in as well as in the surrounding communities.”

A Mount Vernon library, dog park and the riverfront were among other locations volunteers worked to improve.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.