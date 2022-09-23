Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 6
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.
We have more than 25 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.
Here’s a look at the game our crew will be following throughout the night:
- Bosse vs. Memorial
- Jasper vs. Central
- Castle vs. Reitz
- Harrison vs. Vincennes Lincoln
- Mater Dei vs. North
- Boonville vs. Mt. Vernon
- Forest Park vs. South Spencer
- Gibson Southern vs. Heritage Hills
- Tecumseh vs. North Posey
- Washington vs. Princeton
- Southridge vs. Tell City
- Pike Central vs. North Knox
- Linton-Stockton vs. North Daviess
- Perry Central vs. Clarksville
- Henderson County vs. Paducah Tilghman
- Ohio County vs. Owensboro
- Owensboro Catholic vs. Hancock County
- Calloway County vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins
- Apollo vs. McCracken County
- Daviess County vs. Marshall County
- McLean County vs. Butler County
- Muhlenberg County vs. Grayson County
- Union County vs. Crittenden County
- Mt. Carmel vs. Olney
- Vienna-Goreville vs. Edwards County
- Fairfield vs. Carmi-White County
