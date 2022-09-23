Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 6

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

We have more than 25 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.

Here’s a look at the game our crew will be following throughout the night:

Bosse vs. Memorial

Jasper vs. Central

Castle vs. Reitz

Harrison vs. Vincennes Lincoln

Mater Dei vs. North

Boonville vs. Mt. Vernon

Forest Park vs. South Spencer

Gibson Southern vs. Heritage Hills

Tecumseh vs. North Posey

Washington vs. Princeton

Southridge vs. Tell City

Pike Central vs. North Knox

Linton-Stockton vs. North Daviess

Perry Central vs. Clarksville

Henderson County vs. Paducah Tilghman

Ohio County vs. Owensboro

Owensboro Catholic vs. Hancock County

Calloway County vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins

Apollo vs. McCracken County

Daviess County vs. Marshall County

McLean County vs. Butler County

Muhlenberg County vs. Grayson County

Union County vs. Crittenden County

Mt. Carmel vs. Olney

Vienna-Goreville vs. Edwards County

Fairfield vs. Carmi-White County

You can check out highlights and top plays on Touchdown Live, streaming on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

