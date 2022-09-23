Birthday Club
Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 6

Watch highlights and top plays on 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.
Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from...
Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

[WATCH NOW: In The Huddle - Week 6]

We have more than 25 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Here’s a look at the game our crew will be following throughout the night:

  • Bosse vs. Memorial
  • Jasper vs. Central
  • Castle vs. Reitz
  • Harrison vs. Vincennes Lincoln
  • Mater Dei vs. North
  • Boonville vs. Mt. Vernon
  • Forest Park vs. South Spencer
  • Gibson Southern vs. Heritage Hills
  • Tecumseh vs. North Posey
  • Washington vs. Princeton
  • Southridge vs. Tell City
  • Pike Central vs. North Knox
  • Linton-Stockton vs. North Daviess
  • Perry Central vs. Clarksville
  • Henderson County vs. Paducah Tilghman
  • Ohio County vs. Owensboro
  • Owensboro Catholic vs. Hancock County
  • Calloway County vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins
  • Apollo vs. McCracken County
  • Daviess County vs. Marshall County
  • McLean County vs. Butler County
  • Muhlenberg County vs. Grayson County
  • Union County vs. Crittenden County
  • Mt. Carmel vs. Olney
  • Vienna-Goreville vs. Edwards County
  • Fairfield vs. Carmi-White County

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

You can check out highlights and top plays on Touchdown Live, streaming on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

