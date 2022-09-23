Birthday Club
McLean County’s Zach Clayton crowned Week 5 POTW following 3-TD performance

By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - McLean County running back/linebacker Zach Clayton was named the Touchdown Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 3,171 votes.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Todd Co. Central vs. McLean Co.]

Clayton was everywhere on the field last week against Todd County Central, totaling 11 carries for 87 yards, two catches for 20 yards and two offensive touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, Clayton forced and recovered a fumble, which he ran back 76 yards to the end zone for another score. He also finished with eight tackles in the Cougars’ 42-13 win.

McLean County is set to hit the road to take on Butler County on Friday at 7 p.m.

