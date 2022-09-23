Birthday Club
KSP: Police responding to reported officer involved shooting

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky State Police say they are responding to the reports of an officer involved shooting in Owensboro.

KSP says crews are heading to that situation in the 9300 block of US 60 West in Daviess County.

Our 14 News crews is working to learn more about the incident.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

