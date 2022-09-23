Hopkins Co. man arrested after inappropriate pictures found on phone

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man was arrested after police say they found pictures involving sexual activity and juveniles on his phone.

According to a police report, Madisonville police searched the phone of 20-year-old Dalton Shadrick, and found the pictures.

The jail’s website shows Shadrick is facing several other charges involving drugs.

Dalton Shadrick (Madisonville Police Department)

