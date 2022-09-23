Birthday Club
Hopkins Co. man arrested after inappropriate pictures found on phone

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man was arrested after police say they found pictures involving sexual activity and juveniles on his phone.

According to a police report, Madisonville police searched the phone of 20-year-old Dalton Shadrick, and found the pictures.

The jail’s website shows Shadrick is facing several other charges involving drugs.

Dalton Shadrick
Dalton Shadrick(Madisonville Police Department)

