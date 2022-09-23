Birthday Club
‘Happy Halloween Weekends’ begins at Holiday World

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting Saturday, spooky family fun is kicking off at Holiday World.

The park is open Saturday and Sunday for the start of their “Happy Halloween Weekends.”

Officials say there will be lots of fall events like Holidog’s 3D Adventure Fun House, the Scarecrow Scrambler and the Monster Mash Show.

There are special fall menu items as well.

Visitors can enjoy this Halloween event every weekend now through Oct. 31.

