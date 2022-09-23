Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Group organizes fundraiser to raise money for free clothing for EVSC students

Group organizes fundraiser to raise money for free clothing for EVSC students
By Travis Onyett
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - “Hangers” held the 11th annual “Scooping for Students” fundraiser at Bosse Field on Thursday.

This was the first year the event has been in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food trucks lined the parking lot outside of Bosse Field, encouraging the community to come out to buy a meal and donate to Hangers, which is a clothing resource for students at the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation.

Every year, they assist around 2,500 students by giving them $150 worth of free clothing.

”The whole thing is how can we help that student feel better about themselves and go to school,” Hangers Executive Director Dave Schutte said. “That’s what we’re trying to do – help school attendance – which, of course, helps the community by having more children succeed in school.”

Organizers say they hope to raise $10,000 from the event. They hope to include food trucks for future fundraising events.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on SB 41 in Henderson Co.
Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Victim identified in connection to death investigation in Pike Co.
Left: Jason Hancock. Right: Angela Britain.
Two arrested after complaint about drug use at Jasper Walmart
Austin Hammock
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Pike Co.
Remains of missing man found in Warrick Co.

Latest News

Group organizes fundraiser to raise money for free clothing for EVSC students
Group organizes fundraiser to raise money for free clothing for EVSC students
Church nonprofit builds home for Kentucky tornado victim
Church nonprofit builds home for Kentucky tornado victim
Former employees speak out about Pink Energy following closure
Former employees speak out about Pink Energy following closure
Veteran candidates make their case for Henderson County Sheriff
Veteran candidates make their case for Henderson County Sheriff