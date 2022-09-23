Group organizes fundraiser to raise money for free clothing for EVSC students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - “Hangers” held the 11th annual “Scooping for Students” fundraiser at Bosse Field on Thursday.

This was the first year the event has been in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food trucks lined the parking lot outside of Bosse Field, encouraging the community to come out to buy a meal and donate to Hangers, which is a clothing resource for students at the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation.

Every year, they assist around 2,500 students by giving them $150 worth of free clothing.

”The whole thing is how can we help that student feel better about themselves and go to school,” Hangers Executive Director Dave Schutte said. “That’s what we’re trying to do – help school attendance – which, of course, helps the community by having more children succeed in school.”

Organizers say they hope to raise $10,000 from the event. They hope to include food trucks for future fundraising events.

