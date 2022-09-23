Gibson Southern football breeds success through passionate community

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Entering the 2022 season, the Gibson Southern football team seemed unsure about how this year’s group would match up with its opponents.

After all the Titans were coming off the most impressive season in program history, which resulted in their first-ever state championship. Plus, the team was feeling the loss of several key playmakers, including current Purdue quarterback Brady Allen.

Heading into Week 6 though, Gibson Southern (5-0) sits undefeated and ranked second in Class 3A, according to the latest Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll.

“I don’t think a lot of people probably had us at 5-0 with that schedule and everybody that we lost,” Gibson Southern head football coach Nick Hart said. “So it says a lot about our kids and what they’ve done to prepare for this season and what they’ve done in the season.”

“Half our team didn’t even play any varsity last year, so for them to step up and perform as well as we’re doing, that helps a lot,” Gibson Southern senior wide receiver Cole McKee said.

It helps that the entire community backs the Titans each and every season.

“We’ve had fantastic crowds at our home games,” Hart said. “They helped us out in the South Warren game. I was trying to get Tanner {Boyd} to check out of a play that we didn’t like. He didn’t hear me because the crowd was so loud. He went for a touchdown. We even have a little home-field advantage with that.”

What differentiates the Titans is their chemistry on and off the field.

“Just like last year, we’re still together,” McKee said. “On Thursdays, some of us still go out to eat and all that. We’ve been playing with each together since they were freshmen and I was a sophomore. We all get each other.”

Through the years, Gibson Southern teams have focused on more than just their gameplan, developing deep roots within the program. In fact, Hart has an army of former players whose passion for Titans’ football is never-ending.

“I have brothers that I coach with, teammates that I played with and now I coach with,” former Gibson Southern quarterback Isaac Sellers said. “We love football and it’s the staff. We enjoyed playing for the staff, that’s why we’re back coaching.”

Over the course of 11 seasons at Gibson Southern, Hart has fielded many incredible teams to keep the powerhouse program consistent. The Sellers brothers – Nick, Isaac and Caleb (who graduated in 2016, 2018 and 2020, respectively) – have all been part of those teams, and are now back representing the maroon and gold alongside their former coaches and teammates.

“I think it shows how much they care about the program, how much they want to come back and help,” Hart said.

“They’ve had success in the past, so they know what to do and how we should do it,” McKee said. “They have so much experience, they’re really good mentors.”

The Titans recipe: a passionate fanbase, grounded roots and talented players from year to year.

