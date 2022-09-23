Friday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Candidates from several major Indiana races are starting the push to November’s election.

A forum was hosted by the United Neighborhoods of Evansville.

We’re hearing from former employees now that Pink Energy has closed.

This comes after concerns from customers, citing heavy loans and worries about being scammed.

A big homecoming expected in Princeton this weekend. Jackie Young is coming back after her big WNBA championship win.

It’s Friday, that means sunrise schools spirit. We’re heading to the west side of Evansville to see what the Mater Dei wildcats have in store for us.

Major candidates from several races addressed the public.
Vanderburgh Co. political candidates state positions at forum
