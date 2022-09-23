Evansville non-profit receives help from community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville community came through this week for a local non-profit.

Jessica Angelique, the founder of the “Foster Care in the U.S.” non-profit, recently asked for help to replace a company car that was hit in a four-car crash this past weekend.

“Borrowed Hearts” founder Sarah Gough is lending Angelique a car to use until she finds a more permanent solution. Angelique says this car will help her better serve her community.

“I’m very fortunate to have the support system that I do,” Angelique said. “I’m very fortunate to have the board of directors that I do. Everybody is jumping in and pitching in and helping out and it just warms my heart.”

Angelique hopes that the community shows even more support to those who were directly involved in the crash and who are currently recovering.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.