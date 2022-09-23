Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville non-profit receives help from community

Evansville non-profit receives help from community
By Josh Lucca
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville community came through this week for a local non-profit.

Jessica Angelique, the founder of the “Foster Care in the U.S.” non-profit, recently asked for help to replace a company car that was hit in a four-car crash this past weekend.

“Borrowed Hearts” founder Sarah Gough is lending Angelique a car to use until she finds a more permanent solution. Angelique says this car will help her better serve her community.

“I’m very fortunate to have the support system that I do,” Angelique said. “I’m very fortunate to have the board of directors that I do. Everybody is jumping in and pitching in and helping out and it just warms my heart.”

Angelique hopes that the community shows even more support to those who were directly involved in the crash and who are currently recovering.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on SB 41 in Henderson Co.
Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash
Crescent Plastics
Crescent Plastics closing after 73 years
Pink Energy reportedly shutting down operations, citing multiple issues
Pink Energy reportedly shutting down operations, citing multiple issues
Left: Jason Hancock. Right: Angela Britain.
Two arrested after complaint about drug use at Jasper Walmart
KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar
KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar

Latest News

KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar
KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar
Evansville non-profit receives help from community
Evansville non-profit receives help from community
Evansville man and woman indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler
Evansville man and woman indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler
Jazmyn Brown and Arcinial Watt
Evansville man and woman indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler