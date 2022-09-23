Birthday Club
Cool, scattered showers Friday night, warmer weekend

Light rain Friday night-early Saturday
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures sank to 47 Friday morning, the first time it has been this cool since early May.  A weak weather maker will move across the Tri-State Friday night through early Saturday morning.  Scattered showers will be possible, mainly north of the Ohio River.  Lows on Saturday morning will dip into the middle 50s.   A few scattered showers possible for the first half of Saturday, then clearing with a high of 80.   Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 78.  Next week will be cool and dry--perfect fall weather--with highs near 70 and lows in the middle 40s.

