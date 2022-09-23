Cool, scattered showers Friday night, warmer weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures sank to 47 Friday morning, the first time it has been this cool since early May. A weak weather maker will move across the Tri-State Friday night through early Saturday morning. Scattered showers will be possible, mainly north of the Ohio River. Lows on Saturday morning will dip into the middle 50s. A few scattered showers possible for the first half of Saturday, then clearing with a high of 80. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 78. Next week will be cool and dry--perfect fall weather--with highs near 70 and lows in the middle 40s.

