Cool and mostly cloudy Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Grab your jacket! We are off to a clear, cool start with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Although we will see some sunshine early on, clouds will quickly increase throughout the day as a low pressure system and its associated warm and cold front approach our region from the east. Temperatures will only climb into the low 70s this afternoon.

A few spotty showers are possible from late this afternoon into Saturday morning as that warm front swings through our region. Our best chance of rain will be overnight tonight.

In addition to bringing us a little rain, that warm front will change our wind direction, putting a stop to this flow of cool air from the north and instead pulling warmer air in from the southwest at about 6 to 12 mph. As a result, Saturday will be about 10° warmer than today with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s and afternoon highs in the low 80s.

We will get sunshine Saturday afternoon, but additional clouds will move in late Saturday night into Sunday morning as the cold front moves into our region. A few isolated showers are possible, Sunday morning, but I think most of us will stay dry. The clouds and any chance of rain will once again clear as we head into Sunday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

As that weather system moves out, high pressure takes over, bringing us sunny skies throughout the workweek. We will also see a dip in our temperatures behind that cold front. Highs will be in the lower 70s with lows in the mid to upper 40s through most of next week.

