City of Madisonville playing host to Kentucky State Disc Golf Championship
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville is hosting the Kentucky State Disc Golf Championship this weekend.

116 players from 12 different states gathered at Madisonville City Park and Mahr Park to compete in the tournament.

Each golfer plays three rounds with professional and more skilled players competing for an $8,000 prize at Mahr Park.

Tournament Director H.B. Clark says the tournament benefits the community as well as local players.

“The quick term is heads and beds,” Clark said. “There’s people come to town. we survey them and there’s an awful lot of room nights being rented out, and beyond that you got gasoline, food, etc. So it’s a tremendous economic impact when you have this many people here for three and four days.”

Spectators are welcome in both parks, but must remain on walking paths or roads and not on the course.

