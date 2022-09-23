Castle girls golf hoping to qualify for third straight trip to state

PARADISE, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA girls golf postseason is currently in the regional round, and the Castle girls golf team is headed back to those regionals for the third straight season.

The Lady Knights won the sectional tournament at Fendrich Golf Course this past weekend, shooting an impressive total of 296.

Castle is led by two pairs of siblings in Hailey and Ashley Kirkland and Lydia and Laney Bauersfeld, along with Sami Lawrence. Three of those starting five are seniors who have helped lead the program to state for the past two years. They will be one of the big favorites to go back again if they can place in the top three at regionals.

“We’re anchored by those three seniors. They’ve done tremendous work this year, spending countless hours on the range. Great performance by our sophomore too,” Castle girls golf coach Luke Richison said. “A different feeling for us being that favorite, and even this weekend, we’re in that same position, but there are teams that can play, that can score, so we have to do our best this weekend, and hopefully bring back some more hardware.”

“We really just wanna do it because it’s the last time. We’ll never get to do this again, so to do something special for our last year would be awesome,” Castle senior Lydia Bauersfeld said. “You never know which one of us will put down the low round, and if one of us has a bad day, the other picks up and makes up for it, so we really work well together in that way.”

The Castle girls tee off from 9:10 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. CST on Saturday at Country Oaks Golf Course in Washington.

Other teams who are regional-bound include Memorial, Mater Dei, Jasper, Gibson Southern and Southridge.

