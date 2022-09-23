Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Alex Jones to return to the stand in Connecticut next week

The family of Sandy Hook victims gave testimony in the trial against Alex Jones. (Source: CNN/GETTY IMAGES/AP IMAGES/INFOWARS/POOL VIA WFSB/RICHMAN FAMILY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Lawyers in the Connecticut defamation trial of Alex Jones have agreed not to return him to the stand until next week after a contentious day of testimony Thursday about his promotion of the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.

Jones was found liable last year by default and a six-member jury is now deciding how much Jones and Free Speech Systems, parent of Jones’ Infowars media platforms, should pay the families for defaming them and intentionally inflicting emotional distress.

Jones has called the judge in the case a tyrant and said on the stand Thursday that he was done apologizing.

The trial was set to continue Friday with other witnesses.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on SB 41 in Henderson Co.
Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash
Crescent Plastics
Crescent Plastics closing after 73 years
Pink Energy reportedly shutting down operations, citing multiple issues
Pink Energy reportedly shutting down operations, citing multiple issues
Left: Jason Hancock. Right: Angela Britain.
Two arrested after complaint about drug use at Jasper Walmart
Austin Hammock
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Pike Co.

Latest News

FILE - A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: "With Russia...
Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia
This photo provided by Will Sideri shows a 700-year-old manuscript that was used in the...
Bargain hunter scores 700-year-old medieval times document
KSP: Police responding to reported officer involved shooting
This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada
The trail camera is operated by the Voyageurs Wolf Project, which studies wolves in the area.
Incredible sighting of moose mom, twin calves captured at Voyageurs National Park