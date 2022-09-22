Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Gov. Beshear announces infrastructure money for Hancock and Ohio Counties

Gov. Beshear announces funding in Ohio Co.
Gov. Beshear announces funding in Ohio Co.(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was in the Tri-State Thursday.

One stop was in Ohio County.

Hancock County Judge Executive Johnny W. Roberts Jr. and Ohio County Judge Executive David Johnston were among those joining Gov. Beshear.

He announced funding for infrastructure, transportation and recreation improvements, including $1 million for Ohio County.

The Governor was also in Owensboro Thursday. He delivered the mid-session address during the 2020 Kentucky League of Cities Conference & Expo.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on SB 41 in Henderson Co.
Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Suspicious death under investigation in Pike Co.
Left: Jason Hancock. Right: Angela Britain.
Two arrested after complaint about drug use at Jasper Walmart
Remains of missing man found in Warrick Co.
Austin Hammock
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Pike Co.

Latest News

White hummingbird in Carmi, Illinois
Rare, white hummingbird spotted in Carmi yard
Crescent Plastics
Crescent Plastics closing after 73 years
Crash on SB 41 in Henderson Co.
Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash
The Owensboro Convention Center.
Ky. League of Cities packs meals for seniors at Owensboro Convention Center