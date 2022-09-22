Gov. Beshear announces infrastructure money for Hancock and Ohio Counties

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was in the Tri-State Thursday.

One stop was in Ohio County.

Hancock County Judge Executive Johnny W. Roberts Jr. and Ohio County Judge Executive David Johnston were among those joining Gov. Beshear.

He announced funding for infrastructure, transportation and recreation improvements, including $1 million for Ohio County.

The Governor was also in Owensboro Thursday. He delivered the mid-session address during the 2020 Kentucky League of Cities Conference & Expo.

