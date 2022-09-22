Birthday Club
Warrants issued for grandfather in hot car death of 2-year-old boy

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabama district attorney announced two warrants have been issued for a 2-year-old boy’s grandfather. Authorities say the toddler died after being left in a hot car.

Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey announced two warrants for William Wiesman, the grandfather of 2-year-old Ian Wiesman. Casey said Wiesman’s grandson died Tuesday as a result of his actions.

The warrants are for reckless and/or criminally negligent acts, WBRC reports.

Casey said, according to the affidavit, Wiesman picked the child up, went to his place of business and left the 2-year-old boy in his truck. She said the grandfather returned to the truck several times and even drove it, believing he had dropped the boy off at daycare.

Casey said the child’s car seat was front-facing.

The Oneonta Police Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Blount County Department of Human Resources and Blount County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the boy’s death.

Casey said Wiesman was being questioned by the sheriff’s office.

Police say family members found the toddler in a vehicle off State Highway 75 at approximately 3:06 p.m. The child was discovered inside the car at a daycare; however, the child was not under the supervision of the daycare facility.

An emotional Casey said her heart breaks for the family, who is very upset.

“As a mom, I don’t think anybody ever understands it... I didn’t sleep last night,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

