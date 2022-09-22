Birthday Club
Purple Aces travelled to St. Louis for MVC media day on Wednesday
UE men’s basketball inches closer to start of Ragland era
By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nearly a month away from the start of another college basketball season, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team is ready to begin a new era under first-year head coach David Ragland.

The Purple Aces have a challenging road ahead for Ragland’s first season at the helm, starting with eight non-conference games on the road compared to just three home games before conference play.

[PREVIOUS: UE men’s basketball facing long road stretch to open 2022-23 season]

14 Sports caught up with Ragland after the 2022-23 schedule was revealed last week.

“The biggest thing is we have bodies on the floor, that’s most important if we can have bodies on the floor consistently that are healthy and available to go,” Ragland said. “They do like each other, which is good. I’m encouraged because they’re working, they’re responding well. We’re coaching them up, coaching them hard and they’re responding in a good way. If we can keep doing that, we’ll see where that lands us.”

The Aces traveled to St. Louis on Wednesday for the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball media day.

Exhibition play begins against Oakland City at the Ford Center on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Diaz and Vidizzoni sweep weekly MVC honors for UE men’s soccer
UE men’s basketball inches closer to start of Ragland era
Diaz and Vidizzoni sweep weekly MVC honors for UE men’s soccer
NCAA Men’s Soccer Highlights: Xavier vs. UE