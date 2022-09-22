Two EVSC students named National Merit semifinalists

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two high schoolers with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation were announced as National Merit semifinalists on Wednesday.

EVSC officials say that Drew Claybrooks of North High School and Blake Podewils of Central High School are among the 16,000 students nationwide to get this honor.

They say the group represents less than 1% of all high school seniors.

