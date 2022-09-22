Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 9/22
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - An employee of Pink Energy says the company has announced they’re shutting down. This comes after several of our viewers contacted us about issues.

Hurricane Fiona is on its way to Bermuda with a warning for Americans to get out. The storm left dozens of families stranded across Puerto Rico after smashing roads and bridges.

We’re a little more than a month away from the November election. A big race will be the Henderson County Judge-Executive seat. It comes down to two candidates who both bring a lot of experience to the table.

A local hero will be leading this year’s Fall Festival parade down the street. Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Hicks will be the grand marshal.

