Several Weinbach explosion victims appear in hearing before Evansville Housing Commission

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several residents whose homes were damaged after the deadly Weinbach Avenue explosion appeared at an administrative hearing on Thursday.

After the explosion, many residents of North Weinbach and Hercules Avenue received an Emergency Vacate Order.

This was because damages to their home made it unsafe to enter.

Thursday’s hearing gave those residents the opportunity to challenge the order, if they chose to do so.

The building commission listened to the hearings.

Because the cause of the explosion is still under investigation, many of the residents’ questions about returning to their homes were referred to the Indiana Fire Marshal’s office.

Copy of one North Weinbach resident's Emergency Vacate Order (WFIE)

