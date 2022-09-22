Santa Claus, Indiana makes ‘Today Show’ top 20 list

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Here in the Tri-State, we all know the premier Christmas destination is Santa Claus, Indiana.

Now, the whole country knows with a little recognition from the “Today Show.”

The show released its top twenty Christmas getaways, and the Christmas-themed town made the list.

The article mentions the popular traditions we all know and love, like the Santa Claus Post Office, where you can get your Christmas cards postmarked by Santa himself.

Among the other cities on the list were New York City, Montreal, Canada and Frankenmuth, Michigan.

