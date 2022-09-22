Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Santa Claus, Indiana makes ‘Today Show’ top 20 list

Santa Claus, Indiana makes ‘Today Show’ top 20 list
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Here in the Tri-State, we all know the premier Christmas destination is Santa Claus, Indiana.

Now, the whole country knows with a little recognition from the “Today Show.”

The show released its top twenty Christmas getaways, and the Christmas-themed town made the list.

The article mentions the popular traditions we all know and love, like the Santa Claus Post Office, where you can get your Christmas cards postmarked by Santa himself.

Among the other cities on the list were New York City, Montreal, Canada and Frankenmuth, Michigan.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Suspicious death under investigation in Pike Co.
Remains of missing man found in Warrick Co.
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Left: Jason Hancock. Right: Angela Britain.
Two arrested after complaint about drug use at Jasper Walmart
Isaiah Pulley.
Affidavit: Man arrested after officers find him lying on road, vehicle wrecked

Latest News

Ivie Duncan is set to be discharged from the hospital.
Ivie Duncan set to be discharged from hospital
Mater Dei to take on Sunrise School Spirit
Mater Dei to take on Sunrise School Spirit
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 9/22
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Mater Dei to take on Sunrise School Spirit
Mater Dei to take on Sunrise School Spirit