Rare, white hummingbird spotted in Carmi yard

CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - A rare, white hummingbird has seemingly set up shop in the yard of a Carmi, Illinois, family.

Stephanie Penrod sent us photos and a video of the bird.

She says it showed up Thursday, but has seemed to claim one of their 11 hummingbird feeders for its own.

Experts say there are a few different types of white hummingbirds, including albino.

This one however, seems to be more of Leucistic hummingbird because it doesn’t have pink eyes.

Experts say there have only been about 40 reports of white hummingbirds in the U.S. this year and only three other reports in the state of Illinois.

White hummingbird in Carmi, Illinois (Stephanie Penrod)

