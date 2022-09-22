Birthday Club
Pink Energy reportedly shutting down operations, citing multiple issues

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pink Energy is reportedly closing its doors effective immediately.

A Pink Energy employee sent 14 News a letter from leadership to employees detailing the issues that led them to the decision and that their “employment is terminated immediately effective today.”

We have been following the story of a Tri-State woman who had panels ordered from Pink Energy, but there were issues with the roof that was installed with it. Those panels now sit on her lawn.

You can read the full letter sent to us below:

Pink Energy is reportedly closing its doors effective immediately, according to a letter sent...
Pink Energy is reportedly closing its doors effective immediately, according to a letter sent to employees.(WFIE)

