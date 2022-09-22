Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Mt. Vernon city-wide boil order lifted

Mt. Vernon city-wide boil order lifted
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON., Ind. (WFIE) - Mt. Vernon city officials say the city-wide boil order has been lifted.

That was issued on Tuesday when they say the “water system recently violated a drinking water standard.”

Officials told us this was due to high levels of turbidity, meaning there was a higher chance the water contained disease-causing organisms.

The release from the water company stated that it was caused by a chemical called sodium permanganate, which is used to deter zebra mussels.

Officials anticipated the boil order to last for three days.

However, they told us Thursday morning that it has been lifted.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Suspicious death under investigation in Pike Co.
Left: Jason Hancock. Right: Angela Britain.
Two arrested after complaint about drug use at Jasper Walmart
Remains of missing man found in Warrick Co.
Austin Hammock
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Pike Co.
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

Latest News

Mt. Vernon city-wide boil order lifted
Mt. Vernon city-wide boil order lifted
Ivie Duncan is set to be discharged from the hospital.
Ivie Duncan set to be discharged from hospital
Santa Claus, Indiana makes ‘Today Show’ top 20 list
Santa Claus, Indiana makes ‘Today Show’ top 20 list
Mater Dei to take on Sunrise School Spirit
Mater Dei to take on Sunrise School Spirit