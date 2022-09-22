Mt. Vernon city-wide boil order lifted

MT. VERNON., Ind. (WFIE) - Mt. Vernon city officials say the city-wide boil order has been lifted.

That was issued on Tuesday when they say the “water system recently violated a drinking water standard.”

Officials told us this was due to high levels of turbidity, meaning there was a higher chance the water contained disease-causing organisms.

The release from the water company stated that it was caused by a chemical called sodium permanganate, which is used to deter zebra mussels.

Officials anticipated the boil order to last for three days.

However, they told us Thursday morning that it has been lifted.

