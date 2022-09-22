Birthday Club
Mater Dei to take on Sunrise School Spirit

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunrise School Spirit takes over Mater Dei early Friday morning.

The Wildcats made their Sunrise School Spirit debut back in 2016 and they are ready to make a difference again this year!

Right now, Hopkins County Central is in the lead with more than 14,000 pounds of food.

We’ll be on the west side Friday morning for their rally for the Tri-State Food Bank.

