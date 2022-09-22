Birthday Club
Madisonville Community College holds ribbon cutting for workforce center

By Bernado Malone
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLAY, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Community College now has a new workforce center.

Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for the center. Both MCC and Henderson Community College will offer certification programs at the new workforce center for highly in-demand fields, including utility lineman and CDL licenses.

MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley says this will help the workforce tremendously.

“What we’re trying to do is give students an opportunity, a chance to get a degree and their license quickly to go out and make a good living,” Kelley said. “We’re also trying to help the workforce, we know we need these working out in our community. So this will allow more workers to be there.”

Their new center is located on State Road 874 in Clay.

