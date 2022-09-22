Ky. League of Cities packs meals for seniors at Owensboro Convention Center

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s National Hunger Awareness Month, and Kentucky League of Cities officials are raising awareness.

The group packaged more than 500 boxes of food for seniors Thursday morning in Owensboro.

Officials say all of them will go to seniors in the area.

The Commissioner of Kentucky Agriculture says having this event will remind leaders that hunger happens everywhere.

“We want to do this for two reasons,” said Ryan Quarles, Kentucky agriculture commissioner. “Number one, there is a need across Kentucky, for those who need a little help to put food on their tables. Number two, while we have so many elected officials gathered, we want to make sure that we raise awareness that hunger happens in every city county and community in Kentucky.”

The boxes are expected to arrive at seniors’ doors in the coming days.

