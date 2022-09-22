Birthday Club
Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana receives $10K grant from Duke Energy

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana has received a $10,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation.

The announcement was made on Wednesday.

This grant will support the Junior Achievement programs in all of our Indiana counties.

Junior Achievement says this program helps students get inspired, be prepared and enable them to be ready to be financially capable for the future.

