Judge Executive race heats up in Henderson County

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Less than two months away from the Kentucky General Election in November, the two candidates for Henderson County’s Judge Executive office both boast years of experience and public service.

The incumbent, Republican Brad Schneider, has served as Judge Executive for six years, during a time when Henderson County has thrived financially.

His opponent, Democrat Dorsey Ridley, served as a Kentucky State Senator from 2004-2018, and brings his experience from Frankfort to the local ballot.

Each candidate’s experience in public service makes the Judge Executive race tough to call before votes are cast.

“I’ve had the fortune to serve them for many years, and I know a lot of them and they know who I am. They know my proven track record,” Ridley said.

While Ridley was serving the county on a state level, Schneider’s six years in office came during a time when Henderson County took their “rainy-day fund” from $1 million to around $21 million — and many new businesses flocked to the county.

“A lot of great things have been accomplished. We eliminated county debt, we’re now in the best financial and strategic position the county has ever been in modern history,” Schneider said.

While the county is excelling financially, both candidates know there is still work to be done, particularly with the population.

“The big issue we have right now is loss of population. I think my leadership in the past and in the future will be one that will help grow Henderson County instead of losing population,” Ridley said.

“We have all these industries coming in, more to follow, but we need to provide them with the workforce they need,” Schneider said.

The challenge for voters in November is deciding between the two candidates.

Do they choose continuity in the candidate that brought the county financial freedom?

“We’ve been able to do that without raising property taxes or other county taxes a single penny,” Schneider said.

Or do voters want a switch to a candidate with years of legislative experience on the state level, who also brings new ideas?

“I want to bring to the county office an open door policy that gives every person dignity and respect,” Ridley said.

Two quality candidates, with the potential to make the 2022 Henderson County Judge Executive race a tight one.

“I understand the people of Henderson County and look forward to serving them as their next county Judge Executive,” Ridley said.

“The last six years have been some of the best in the history of this county, why would you want to change,” Schneider said.

The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.

