EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivie Duncan, also known as “Baby Ivie” is set to be discharged from the hospital Thursday, according to her mom.

She was back in the hospital last week with health complications.

Her mom posted to Facebook saying Ivie got a blood transfusion and an EKG.

The family is thankful for the prayers.

