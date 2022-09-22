Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

In The Huddle - Week 6

Streaming on 14 Sports App every Thursday at 7 p.m.
“In The Huddle” streams every Thursday on the 14 Sports App at 7 p.m.
“In The Huddle” streams every Thursday on the 14 Sports App at 7 p.m.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - As high school football makes its return to the field this season, 14 News is launching a brand new weekly pregame show to preview the action before it kicks off every week.

Football is finally back in the Tri-State, and our 14 Sports team is going “In The Huddle” each week to take a look at local high school matchups in anticipation of Friday’s big games.

Our crew is heading to the sidelines to break down the favorite local teams, gaining the inside scoop from live interviews with coaches and players.

“In The Huddle” streams every Thursday on the 14 Sports App at 7 p.m.

You can also watch highlights and top plays on Touchdown Live every Friday at 10:35 p.m.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on SB 41 in Henderson Co.
Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Suspicious death under investigation in Pike Co.
Left: Jason Hancock. Right: Angela Britain.
Two arrested after complaint about drug use at Jasper Walmart
Remains of missing man found in Warrick Co.
Austin Hammock
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Pike Co.

Latest News

Hancock County football dominating opponents during undefeated start
Hancock County football dominating opponents during undefeated start
Hancock County football dominating opponents during undefeated start
Hancock County football dominating opponents during undefeated start
Reitz football remains the only undefeated team in SIAC
Reitz football remains only undefeated team in SIAC
Reitz football remains the only undefeated team in SIAC
Reitz football remains the only undefeated team in SIAC