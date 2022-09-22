Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

HFD: Deadly crash under investigation in Henderson

Newscast Recording
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash involving a semi Thursday in Henderson.

It looks like a car and and an SUV were also involved.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near the weigh station along southbound Highway 41, north of the Twin Bridges.

Fire officials say they were told at least one person was killed.

The car has now been towed from the scene.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Suspicious death under investigation in Pike Co.
Left: Jason Hancock. Right: Angela Britain.
Two arrested after complaint about drug use at Jasper Walmart
Remains of missing man found in Warrick Co.
Austin Hammock
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Pike Co.
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

Latest News

Crescent Plastics
Crescent Plastics closing after 73 years
The Owensboro Convention Center.
Ky. League of Cities packs meals for seniors at Owensboro Convention Center
Mt. Vernon city-wide boil order lifted
Mt. Vernon city-wide boil order lifted
Mt. Vernon city-wide boil order lifted
Mt. Vernon city-wide boil order lifted