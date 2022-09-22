HFD: Deadly crash under investigation in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash involving a semi Thursday in Henderson.

It looks like a car and and an SUV were also involved.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near the weigh station along southbound Highway 41, north of the Twin Bridges.

Fire officials say they were told at least one person was killed.

The car has now been towed from the scene.

