Henderson nonprofit celebrates new building

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson nonprofit now has more room to make a difference.

Henderson Christian Community Outreach celebrated the opening of a new building.

The organization has been serving the community since the 1980s.

They give food to the community each month, as well as help people in need with rent and utilities once a year.

The new space allows them to store more food and features office space, and a prayer room.

Executive Director Kathy Patton says many people donated their time to build the center.

”We have just been blessed. We have carpenters and all types of donations made that way. Where we paid for the goods and they donated their time and their efforts and they were here. It was a labor of love,” said Patton.

Patton says they will soon start a milk crate campaign where they ask members of the community to grab a milk crate, fill it up while shopping, and return the crate to the new building.

