Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Henderson nonprofit celebrates new building

Newscast recording
By Josh Lucca
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson nonprofit now has more room to make a difference.

Henderson Christian Community Outreach celebrated the opening of a new building.

The organization has been serving the community since the 1980s.

They give food to the community each month, as well as help people in need with rent and utilities once a year.

The new space allows them to store more food and features office space, and a prayer room.

Executive Director Kathy Patton says many people donated their time to build the center.

”We have just been blessed. We have carpenters and all types of donations made that way. Where we paid for the goods and they donated their time and their efforts and they were here. It was a labor of love,” said Patton.

Patton says they will soon start a milk crate campaign where they ask members of the community to grab a milk crate, fill it up while shopping, and return the crate to the new building.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on SB 41 in Henderson Co.
Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Suspicious death under investigation in Pike Co.
Left: Jason Hancock. Right: Angela Britain.
Two arrested after complaint about drug use at Jasper Walmart
Remains of missing man found in Warrick Co.
Austin Hammock
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Pike Co.

Latest News

Several Weinbach Avenue explosion victims appear in administrative hearing
Several Weinbach explosion victims appear in hearing before Evansville Housing Commission
Food boxes packed for Owensboro area seniors
Food boxes packed for Owensboro area seniors
R.P. Lumber buys Kieffer Lumber
50 year Mt. Carmel lumber business has new owners
Evansville Wartime Museum celebrating Warbird Event with 4 vintage planes