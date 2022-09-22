Hebron Elementary student continues family tradition as school safety patrol

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation’s Hebron Elementary is guarding a few of its crosswalks with a student-led safety patrol.

This may be just a position for some, but others see it as a family tradition.

Violet Buttrum, a fifth-grade student at Hebron Elementary, is the fourth generation in her family to serve as safety patrol at the elementary school.

“There’s actually a plaque in the gym where you can see my dad and my grandpa’s name,” Violet said. “But you can’t see my great grandpa’s because he was there a long time ago.”

Violet Buttrum’s father, Sky Buttrum, grandfather, David Buttrum, and great grandfather, Jack Buttrum, all served as safety patrol at Hebron Elementary.

“I was just really excited when violet became a safety patrol knowing that she’s the fourth generation I thought that was really cool,” Sky said.

Jack got the chance to see Violet in her safety patrol gear on Wednesday.

“You’ll make me cry if you’re not careful,” Jack said. “I really am I’m proud of her and it feels good, feels good to be back out here.”

Jack says being a safety patrol is about being determined to do something good for others in the community. He says he and another classmate served on safety patrol in 1941 at the former Hebron Elementary building (South side of Lincoln Avenue between Blue Ridge Drive and Hebron Avenue).

Violet went through a week-long camp that trained her to be a safety patrol. She says Thursday will be her first day serving in the role.

“There’s no cars in the road where I’m positioned,” Violet said. “So it’s just making sure no one crosses over in that specific area where they won’t get hurt.”

Violet says she’s excited about this newfound responsibility of being a crossing guard. She says she’s a little nervous to start as a safety patrol Thursday, but she is also confident she will do well.

“I thought that it would be really cool just to, you know, be out there protecting my friends,” Violet said. “And it’s just so awesome to be the fourth generation.”

Violet says being a safety patrol means protecting people and making sure everybody gets to where they’re going safely. She will serve in the role until May.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.