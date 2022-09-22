The heat breaks just in time for fall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our high temperature was 96° yesterday, falling just 2° shy of the record. A cold front moved through the Tri-State last night, bringing us some scattered rain and a big change in our wind direction. Today, it looks like the rain will probably stay to our south-southwest, although a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out this morning, mainly in western Kentucky.

Today will be a bit breezy at times with winds from the north at around 7 to 14 mph and gusts as high as 22 mph. That flow of cool air will keep our weather very mild throughout the day. Most of us are working our way down into the 60s this morning, but it is cooler to the north-northwest and warmer to the south-southeast. Our temperatures will only climb into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. That is 20° cooler than yesterday!

Fall officially begins at 8:03 PM, and it will certainly feel like fall by the end of the night! Our temperatures will quickly fall back out of the 70s and through the 60s this evening, then through the 50s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 40s by early Friday morning. This will likely be our coolest night since May!

After a rather brisk start that morning, we will climb into the low 70s Friday afternoon. A low pressure system and its associated warm and cold front will be approaching from the west on Friday, so we will see increasing clouds throughout the day.

There is an isolated chance of rain Friday night into Saturday morning as the warm front pushes through our region. The passage of that front will also send our high temperatures into the low 80s this weekend. A few more spotty showers are possible Sunday as the cold front then moves through the Tri-State, but we are not expecting any widespread rain or severe weather from this system.

Once that cold front moves through, high temperatures drop back into the mid 70s with ample sunshine throughout the first half of next week!

