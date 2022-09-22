Hancock County football dominating opponents during undefeated start

LEWISPORT, Ky. (WFIE) - The Hancock County football program is one of the final unbeaten high school teams left standing in the Tri-State.

Hancock County (5-0) are completing the task in dominant fashion, outscoring their opponents 220-30 in five games, including three shutout victories.

Hornets’ head coach Robert Eubanks says all their pieces are clicking right now, and it’s led by their large senior class.

“We have 16 seniors, those guys have matured and progressed throughout the last three years, so they’re really turning it loose this year,” Eubanks said. “Defensively, we’re playing as well as we have since I’ve been here. These guys are really flying around the ball. You don’t just see two or three guys making a tackle, you see eight to 10 guys every play onto the ball.”

Hancock County hopes to continue its hot streak as the Hornets prepare to host Owensboro Catholic (2-3) on Friday night.

