Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Food boxes packed for Owensboro area seniors

Newscast recording
By Bernado Malone
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It is National Hunger Awareness Month, and Kentucky League of Cities officials are working to make a difference.

Officials from the group packaged more than 500 boxes of food for seniors in Owensboro.

They say all of them will go to seniors in the area.

The Commissioner of Kentucky Agriculture says having this event will remind leaders hunger happens everywhere.

“We want to do this for two reasons. Number one, there is a need across Kentucky, for those who need a little help to put food on their tables. Number two, while we have so many elected officials gathered, we want to make sure that we raise awareness that hunger happens in every city county and community in Kentucky,” said Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles.

The boxes are expected to arrive at seniors’ doors in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on SB 41 in Henderson Co.
Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Suspicious death under investigation in Pike Co.
Left: Jason Hancock. Right: Angela Britain.
Two arrested after complaint about drug use at Jasper Walmart
Remains of missing man found in Warrick Co.
Austin Hammock
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Pike Co.

Latest News

Several Weinbach Avenue explosion victims appear in administrative hearing
Several Weinbach explosion victims appear in hearing before Evansville Housing Commission
Henderson nonprofit celebrates new building
Henderson nonprofit celebrates new building
R.P. Lumber buys Kieffer Lumber
50 year Mt. Carmel lumber business has new owners
Evansville Wartime Museum celebrating Warbird Event with 4 vintage planes