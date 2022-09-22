Food boxes packed for Owensboro area seniors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It is National Hunger Awareness Month, and Kentucky League of Cities officials are working to make a difference.

Officials from the group packaged more than 500 boxes of food for seniors in Owensboro.

They say all of them will go to seniors in the area.

The Commissioner of Kentucky Agriculture says having this event will remind leaders hunger happens everywhere.

“We want to do this for two reasons. Number one, there is a need across Kentucky, for those who need a little help to put food on their tables. Number two, while we have so many elected officials gathered, we want to make sure that we raise awareness that hunger happens in every city county and community in Kentucky,” said Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles.

The boxes are expected to arrive at seniors’ doors in the coming days.

